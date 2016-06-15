© dirk

Smith & Associates appoints new CFO

Independent distributor, Smith & Associates, has appointed Jason C. Fowler to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

In this position, Fowler will oversee Smith & Associates’ global financial operations as the company expands its services and worldwide reach.



Before joining the company, Fowler spent most of his career at Guaranty Bank and then Texas Capital Bank in Houston. Last year, Jason took on the role of Senior Vice President in Texas Capital’s Energy Banking Group.



Fowler is stepping into this role to succeed Smith & Associates’ current CFO, Michael Weaber, who will be retiring later in the year. Weaber has provided seven years of service and support to Smith and the Smith family of companies, and will offer guidance to Fowler in his new role to ensure a smooth transition of the CFO responsibilities. Weaber will continue as CFO of Valid Management, Smith’s general partner, until his retirement.



“Since he joined our executive leadership team in 2009, Mike has offered stable guidance and leadership of our financial operations, and has helped Smith grow,” said Bob Ackerley, co-founder of Smith & Associates. “We thank him for his years of service, and now we look forward to continuing to grow and evolve with Jason’s influence and input.”



“Smith’s strong financial foundation is one of the reasons we have been a trustworthy, stable partner to customers around the world for more than three decades,” said Leland Ackerley, co-founder of Smith & Associates. “With his ability, character, and knowledge of Smith’s business, Jason is the perfect addition to our senior management to help push Smith to even further growth. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve with him on the Smith team.”