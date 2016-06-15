© cypress semiconductor

Cypress and MyScript partners for Automotive Industry

MyScript and Cypress Semiconductor aims to enhancing the user Experience with a low-distraction handwriting input method.

Cypress has teamed up with MyScript, a supplier of automotive HMI technologies, to include MyScript's handwriting recognition technology to automotive designers worldwide powered by Cypress's Traveo microcontroller (MCU) family.



MyScript's automotive HMI input method technology enables a low-distraction user interface. Drivers can write characters or numerals, or simply gesture with their fingertips on a touchscreen or touchpad to quickly and discreetly accomplish important tasks, such as selecting a destination, making a telephone call or noting information.



"We are excited to partner with Cypress to bring the benefits of handwriting input to the Traveo MCU family and significantly enhance the driver user experience," said Olivier Cros, Director of Global Automotive Sales at MyScript. "The joint integration development activity will bring MyScript's award winning automotive HMI solutions to the compact automotive segment, expanding the number of drivers that can now enjoy the benefits of a low-distraction input method within the vehicle."



Cypress and MyScript have been working together in the automotive market before and are now intensifying their activities together to bring a faster time-to-market solution to automotive developers for dashboards, navigation, head-up displays and HVAC systems in vehicles.



"Our partnership with MyScript marks another example of Cypress's commitment to bring innovative HMI automotive systems to the mass market," said Nils Bossemeyer, Systems Application Engineering Manager for Automotive Microcontrollers at Cypress. "This partnership adds to our ability to serve as a one-stop resource for our automotive customers, combining our Traveo MCU family and MyScript's handwriting input technology together with our broad line of memory products, PMICs, TrueTouch® touchscreen controllers and CapSense® touch-sensing HMI solutions."