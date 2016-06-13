© mopic _dreamstime.com

Intel makes it way into iPhone

The Cupertino company's next iPhone will reportedly use modems chips from Intel – replacing Qualcomm – in some versions of the new smartphone.

Undisclosed sources told Bloomberg that Apple will use Intel modem chips for its next iPhone model – this applies to iPhones used on AT&S' US network and some other versions of the phone for overseas markets. iPhones on Verizon Communications network will however stick with parts from Qualcomm.



The models that are sold in China will run on Qualcomm's chips the sources added. All companies declined to comment when asked by Bloomberg.