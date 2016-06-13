© leifstiller dreamstime.com

EBV Elektronik and Taoglas sign distribution agreement

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has signed a Europe wide distribution agreement with Taoglas, an antenna provider for IoT (Internet of Things) and M2M (Machine to Machine) applications.

“Taoglas antenna solutions portfolio for IoT and M2M applications is a great addition to our portfolio enabling our customers to get access to leading technology and solutions as well as benefitting from in-depth application know-how and industry expertise”, comments Oliver Kanzler, Director Vertical Segment RF & Wireless at EBV Elektronik. “Besides the performance of the RF communication IC or wireless module, the efficiency and reliability of the antenna in conjunction with its mounting position in a system is crucial to achieve the best possible link range. As Taoglas also offers cable assemblies and RF connectors, EBV can now provide the complete ecosystem to their customers including services like pre-certification testing, layout review and customized antennas by Taoglas.”



Ronan Quinlan, Joint CEO and Co-Founder of Taoglas states: “The challenges in the wireless market are that the applications become ever more complex and varied, the range of products increase, whilst time to development shortens. No one company can provide the answer. So partnerships between the leaders in IoT are needed more than ever to find the 'signal in the noise'! We provide the right antenna solution immediately, and EBV's logistical capabilities will provide products at shortest delivery times to customers large and small. The most important differentiator for us is that EBV has offices and real FAE engineering support in nearly every European country. All are backed up by a core team of wireless specialists, meaning our mutual customers receive real in person support with the solution to their needs.”