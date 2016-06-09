The Kumamoto Earthquakes became pricey for Renesas

© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Due to impacts of the Kumamoto Earthquake that occurred after April 14, 2016, Renesas has had some difficulties to disclose the forecast of consolidated results for the company's first quarter 2016.

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Forecasts as of June 7, 2016 145'000 10'000 8'000 Reference: Results for the three months ended June 30, 2015 179'302 32'363 33'367

The company was suppose to have announced its forecast for the three months ending June 30, 2016, however, at the time Renesas was disclosing its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2016. For that reason, Renesas decided to postpone the announcement of the forecast.Renesas is now disclosing the consolidated financial forecasts and recording of special loss for the three months ending June 30, 2016.(April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016) In millions of yenRenesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.’s Kawashiri Factory and some subcontractor companies suffered damages to their facilities during the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake. The company expects an opportunity loss of JPY 14.0 billion for its net sales and JPY 8.0 billion loss for its operating income due to suspending production. The Group also expects to record a loss of JPY 8.0 billion, caused by the temporary shutdown and lower operations, the repair cost of fixed assets, including buildings and manufacturing equipment, and the loss on disposal of inventories, as special loss.