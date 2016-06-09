© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Sensifree secures $5 million in financing

Sensifree, a maker of low power, contact free, electromagnetic sensors that collect continuous biometric data without touching the human body, has completed a USD 5.0 million Series A round of financing.

TransLink Capital led the investment round with participation from existing and new investors, including UMC Capital, a subsidiary of United Microelectronics and an undisclosed strategic investor.



The investment adds to seed investment made by Samsung’s Catalyst fund and brings Sensifree’s total funding since launching its RF-based biometric sensor technology to USD 7 million. The funding will help the company aggressively expand its engineering and product development teams, and accelerate its business development efforts.



Sensifree brings aims for the fast growing wearable and digital health markets, aiming to provide a better alternative to decades-old sensor technologies, with its patent pending RF-based technology. The Company’s first product is a contactless heart rate sensor for wearable devices for applications such as traditional watches, fitness trackers and smart clothing.