Microsemi and Arrow team up for growth in key verticals

Microsemi Corporation is narrowing its channel, which will position Arrow as its lead global distributor.

Arrow will support Microsemi's position in the aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.



"Microsemi is excited to expand this relationship and take advantage of Arrow's global sales footprint, as well as its technical, marketing and logistical expertise," said Rick Goerner, executive vice president of corporate marketing and worldwide sales for Microsemi. "Arrow is uniquely positioned to accelerate Microsemi's growth in our target markets and we value our deep ties as we embark on this exciting next phase."



"Arrow is excited to strengthen our collaboration with Microsemi," said Andy King, president of Arrow's global components business. "The Microsemi portfolio aligns perfectly with Arrow's go-to-market strategy—allowing us to bring end-to-end solutions in components and digital technologies to customers around the world. I'm looking forward to seeing the growth and innovation our game-changing collaboration will produce."