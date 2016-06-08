© pichetw dreamstime.com

Samtec to open Chicago design and development center

Samtec has officially opened its new incerconnect design and development center in Lisle, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

The office is a critical element of Samtec’s future product development and technology roadmap, and recruitment for staff at this new facility is rapidly underway, the company said in a release back in April.



Selected for its central location and electromechanical local talent pool, the Chicagoland office will join that ranks of Samtec’s Silicon Valley Optics Design Center, Pacific Northwest High Speed Cable Plant, Microelectronics Group in Colorado Springs, Advanced Interconnect Design Groups spanning three continents, and Signal Integrity Group and Teraspeed Consulting in the northeast US.



Together, these technology centers develop products and services that address full-system interconnect challenges and offer strategic support at every level. They will help designers to optimize the high-speed signal path from the bare die, to IC package and assembly, to the PCB, to connectors and cable assemblies, and back again.