Semitrex continues expansion – opens UK office

Power semiconductor solutions company Semitrex is opening its London Integrated Design Center and its UK subsidiary Semitrex Integrated Semiconductors, Limited.

The entity and facility enables Semitrex to expand its global presence and technology offerings, with the London-based design team focusing on the development of the reverse of the power supply process with an intelligent Inverter Supply System on a Chip (ISSoC).



Through its Renewable Energy Directive, the EU has set itself the target of producing 20 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2020. Renewable energy is defined as energy generated from natural processes that are continuously replenished – including sunlight, geothermal heat, wind, tides, water, and various forms of biomass. This energy cannot be exhausted and is constantly renewed. Each country in the EU has its own target to meet, and the UK has been asked to procure its percent of energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020.



According to Michael H. Freeman, J.D., CEO/CTO for Semitrex, a new approach was lurking within the subset of the existing TRONIUM Muxcapacitor technology. "In order to address the EU mandate and the UK's need for more solar power, we are changing the paradigm. In the U.S., we are very focused on reducing energy consumption, and our core technology does just that with high voltage to low voltage power converters – bringing efficiencies of over 90 percent and reducing standby power to less than a milliwatt. Based on my hunch, Semitrex engineers have now concluded that the polar opposite of the process – an inverter, which takes low voltage DC and boosts it to high voltage AC – is possible within our own existing capacitor topologies. This creates a highly efficient smart micro-inverter for renewable energy applications, which moves towards meeting the UK and EU's energy directive – and will help rebuild the UK's semiconductor export market."