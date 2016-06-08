© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Boston Semi Equipment secures additional investment

Boston Semi Equipment's senior investment partner has committed to a new round of capital funding – which means that the company can expand its semiconductor test automation product lines.

BSE, founded in 2010 as a secondary equipment provider to the semiconductor industry, has been transitioning its business to become an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of automation equipment for the handling and testing of semiconductor devices. BSE now develops and markets its own test handlers, wafer probers and custom designed automation equipment for the semiconductor market.



"This additional investment is being used to complete new products and fund engineering projects to expand BSE's product offerings for our customers," commented Colin Scholefield, Executive Vice President, Boston Semi Equipment. "Increasing the number of BSE-developed automation products for today's semiconductor test floor will enable our customers to come to one source for more of their test automation needs."