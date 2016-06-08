© Distrelec

Distrelec Group Inc appoints Christina Aqvist as new CEO

Christina Aqvist will lead High Service Electronics Distributor Distrelec Group as the organization’s new CEO.

In her new role, Christina will continue to extend Distrelec’s business activities as well as develop the proposition and the focus on customer satisfaction. She has been with Distrelec since 2011, when she joined as Country Manager Sweden and Deputy CEO of Elfa Distrelec. In 2014, she was promoted to CEO of Elfa Distrelec AB.



Neil Harrison, who has managed the Distrelec Group Inc. as interim CEO on top of being CEO of Datwyler’s Technical Components Division, will again focus on this task.



“We are very happy to appoint Christina Aqvist as our new CEO. Christina is as passionate about the business as she is about customer and employee satisfaction”, said Neil Harrison, CEO of Technical Components Division of Datwyler Group. “During her time as CEO of Elfa Distrelec, she improved satisfaction at a high level forall stakeholder: customers, employees, and suppliers. I am sure that she will do an equally stellar job in her new role as CEO of the whole Distrelec Group.”



“I am proud that Distrelec Group appointed me as its CEO. I will continue to focus on extending Distrelec’s expertise, commitment to customers and delivering exceptional service”, said Christina Aqvist, CEO Distrelec Group.