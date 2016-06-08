© Distrelec Components | June 08, 2016
Distrelec Group Inc appoints Christina Aqvist as new CEO
Christina Aqvist will lead High Service Electronics Distributor Distrelec Group as the organization’s new CEO.
In her new role, Christina will continue to extend Distrelec’s business activities as well as develop the proposition and the focus on customer satisfaction. She has been with Distrelec since 2011, when she joined as Country Manager Sweden and Deputy CEO of Elfa Distrelec. In 2014, she was promoted to CEO of Elfa Distrelec AB.
Neil Harrison, who has managed the Distrelec Group Inc. as interim CEO on top of being CEO of Datwyler’s Technical Components Division, will again focus on this task.
“We are very happy to appoint Christina Aqvist as our new CEO. Christina is as passionate about the business as she is about customer and employee satisfaction”, said Neil Harrison, CEO of Technical Components Division of Datwyler Group. “During her time as CEO of Elfa Distrelec, she improved satisfaction at a high level forall stakeholder: customers, employees, and suppliers. I am sure that she will do an equally stellar job in her new role as CEO of the whole Distrelec Group.”
“I am proud that Distrelec Group appointed me as its CEO. I will continue to focus on extending Distrelec’s expertise, commitment to customers and delivering exceptional service”, said Christina Aqvist, CEO Distrelec Group.
Neil Harrison, who has managed the Distrelec Group Inc. as interim CEO on top of being CEO of Datwyler’s Technical Components Division, will again focus on this task.
“We are very happy to appoint Christina Aqvist as our new CEO. Christina is as passionate about the business as she is about customer and employee satisfaction”, said Neil Harrison, CEO of Technical Components Division of Datwyler Group. “During her time as CEO of Elfa Distrelec, she improved satisfaction at a high level forall stakeholder: customers, employees, and suppliers. I am sure that she will do an equally stellar job in her new role as CEO of the whole Distrelec Group.”
“I am proud that Distrelec Group appointed me as its CEO. I will continue to focus on extending Distrelec’s expertise, commitment to customers and delivering exceptional service”, said Christina Aqvist, CEO Distrelec Group.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments