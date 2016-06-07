© evertiq

Starchip Achieves ISO 9001:2008

StarChip – part of Safran Group – a company designing, qualifying and industrializing Smart Card integrated circuits (IC), has been awarded with the ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality and Management System.

The intensive & exhaustive evaluation process was performed during a whole year in which all practices and procedures from StarChip’s departments’ (design, industrialization, sales & marketing, management) were closely audited and reviewed to ensure all the ISO 9001 criteria are fulfilled. To maintain its ISO 9001:2008 certification, StarChip has committed to continuously assess its Quality Management System and processes and undergo follow-up audits annually.



“Achieving ISO 9001 certification is a major accomplishment for our company. This certification project has been a challenging path involving all StarChip’s employees and services dedicated to make it a success.” says Alain Peytavy, Starchip Quality and back-end engineering Manager.



“It demonstrates our company’s commitment to providing customers with premium quality products and services and it also attests all our internal quality processes and procedures comply with the highest quality International Standards. Quality is and has always been one of our core values and we will continue to monitor and enhance our Quality Management System to ensure it keeps performing at its best,” Alain Peytavy continues.