NXP selects Synopsys as primary SoC verification solution

Synopsys has been selected by NXP Semiconductor as its primary system-on-chip (SoC) verification solution for automotive and secure connectivity applications.

Synopsys' verification solution will be of primary use for the entire SoC verification cycle, including simulation, debug, formal verification, static verification, verification IP, emulation, and verification coverage.



"The requirements for safety and security are driving a 10X increase in verification complexity for our leading-edge SoCs," said Chris Collins, senior vice president, product & technology enablement at NXP. "Synopsys is uniquely positioned to address this explosion in verification complexity, with its breadth of leading verification technologies and integrations, to enable our teams with the performance and productivity required to tackle verification intricacies for our next-generation SoCs."



"Collaboration with industry leaders in SoC design has been key to our continued leadership and innovation in verification," said Manoj Gandhi, executive vice president and general manager for the Synopsys Verification Group. "Over the past few years, we've built a strong portfolio of leading-edge verification software technologies. As the primary verification solution for NXP, we are taking our collaboration to the next-level to further address their growing SoC verification complexity."