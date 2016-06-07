© victor habbick dreamstime.com Business | June 07, 2016
Ingdan partners with Intel on robotics ecosystem
Cogobuy Group, an e-commerce platform serving the electronics manufacturing industry in China, has via its hardware innovation platform, Ingdan.com, signed a cooperative agreement with Intel to partner in building a robotics ecosystem.
Through the agreement, Intel will be providing core chips, robotic modules, and reference design services to robotics companies on Ingdan.com's platform, while Ingdan.com will be providing supply chain services, technological support, project financing, and marketing services. The project is part of a larger vision to build a leading, global robotics ecosystem that will bridge academia, research, application, and production, and shorten the pathways to commercialization and lower barriers to entry for robotics startups.
Mr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of Cogobuy Group, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Intel to build a global robotics ecosystem that includes hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and Internet services. We anticipate the number of enterprises registering on our platform to rise as a result of Intel becoming our main supplier of underlying hardware components and design.”
He continues saying that: “The robotics industry is currently worth USD 70.9B (RMB 466B), and is projected to grow to USD 135.4B (RMB 888.7B) by 2019, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Analysis International. As a platform that bridges the gap between global leading technology knowhow and the production power in China, Ingdan.com is positioned to capture a large portion of the growing robotics market and to provide startups on its platform with the widest array of components and services. We expect to attract over 1'000 thousand robotics startups and 300 suppliers to our platform in 2016 alone.”
