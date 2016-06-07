© gleighly dreamstime.com

Samsung SDI in talks with Tesla to supply batteries

Samsung SDI – the battery making wing of Samsung – is reportedly in talks with Tesla to supply the carmaker's Model 3 with batteries.

Tesla currently sources its batteries from Panasonic and is now likely to add Samsung SDI as a supplier – is sales exceed expectations that is, a source with direct insight told Reuters.



Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, said in April that the company planned to increase the its total vehicle production to half a million in 2018 – which would be two years ahead of its original target, the report continues.



Tesla has currently taken about 373'000 orders for its Model 3 and deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2017.



"It remains to be seen whether the orders will translate into actual sales," the source told Reuters.