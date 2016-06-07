© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Globalfoundries to expand presence in China with 300mm fab

Through a joint venture with the government of Chongqing, the company plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint by establishing a 300mm fab in China.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding to drive its next phase of growth in China. Globalfoundries is also investing in expanding design support capabilities to better serve customers across the country.



“China is the fastest growing semiconductor market, with more than half of the world’s semiconductor consumption and a growing ecosystem of fabless companies competing on a global scale,” said Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha. “We are pleased to partner with the Chongqing leadership to expand our investment in support of our growing Chinese customer base.”



The initial plan of the project includes upgrading an existing semiconductor fab to accommodate the manufacturing of 300mm wafers using technologies from its Singapore site. The proposed joint venture will provide immediate access to a new facility, accelerating time-to-market with production planned for 2017.



“In recent years, Chongqing has followed the cluster model to vigorously develop the electronic information industry, becoming one of China’s most important locations for intelligent end products manufacturing,” said Huang Qifan, Mayor of Chongqing.



Globalfoundries continues to strengthen its sales, support, and design services offerings in China, doubling over the past year with plans for continued growth.