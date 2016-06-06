© dave cox dreamstime.com

Exar to sell its iML subsidiary for $136 million

Exar Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Integrated Memory Logic Limited (iML) subsidiary to Beijing E-Town Chipone Technology.

E-Town Chipone is a consortium comprised of Beijing-based IC design and solutions manufacturer Chipone Technology Co., Ltd and its financial partner Beijing E-Town International Investment & Development. Exar's iML is a provider of power management and color calibration solutions for the flat-panel display and LED lighting markets. The purchase price for the transaction is USD 136 million, net of cash acquired.



"We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with E-Town Chipone, which we believe represents significant value creation for our stockholders, facilitates continued innovation for our display customers, and presents a unique opportunity for our iML employees to join with E-Town Chipone to create critical mass and become a market leader," said Ryan A. Benton, Exar Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction is yet another major step forward in our larger strategy to focus on our core competencies, maximize Exar's operating cash and redeploy assets toward our fundamental goal of increasing shareholder value."



Jinfang "Frank" Zhang of Chipone, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer added, "The acquisition of iML brings a world-class design team, highly differentiated analog mixed-signal and power management products to Chipone's portfolio, and expands our exposure to world-class customers. Combining the expertise and resources of both companies will accelerate our delivery of innovative and differentiated products, and is representative of Chipone's strategic commitment to being the market leading IC solution provider serving the Display market."



Yongzhong Lu, E-town Capital's Chairman, added, "iML's business is highly complementary to Chipone's current business. With the addition of iML's products and technology, Chipone will provide total IC solutions to flat panel display players. E-town Capital's investment in this venture is a win-win one and we believe we can get good return from the investment and promote the expansion of high-tech industry in E-town area. Chipone is positioned to become a leader with the addition of iML's technology and we will continue to support the new Chipone's growth."



The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of the calendar year.