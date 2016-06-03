Astute Electronics signs LEMO

Astute Electronics has signed a franchise agreement with LEMO, a Swiss manufacturer of precision connectors.

“We are delighted to add LEMO to our growing portfolio of electromechanical suppliers”, commented divisional manager, Gary Evans. “Products such as the company’s M series, the smallest multi-pin, full shielded, vibration-secure and sealed connector available, offering a lightweight connection with high pin-count density, 3600 EMC shielding protection, the lightweight, high temperature F series targeting the defence, autosport and other harsh markets, and the T series, an update of LEMO’s staple B series with a higher contact density and IP68 rating, will be of great benefit to our customer base.”