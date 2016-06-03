© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Arrow buys electronics media portfolio from UBM

UBM plc has reached agreement to divest its electronics media portfolio to an affiliate of Arrow Electronics Inc. for a cash consideration of USD 23.5 million.

The portfolio comprises the US and Asian versions of EE Times, EDN, ESM, Embedded, EBN, TechOnline and Datasheets.com. In 2015 these assets generated revenues of USD 19 – 16 million online and USD 3 million print. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance in China.



Tim Cobbold, CEO of UBM plc, said: “In line with our ‘Events First’ strategy this transaction further improves the alignment between our portfolio of Events and Other Marketing Services.”