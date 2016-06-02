© vladek dreamstime.com Components | June 02, 2016
Anritsu and Keycom sign automotive radar test collaboration agreement
Anritsu and Keycom have signed a collaboration agreement based on which Anritsu becomes the exclusive distributor in EMEA of the Keycom Radar Test System developed for verification of automotive radars.
Michael Spatny, General Manager of Anritsu EMEA comments “Anritsu is emerging as a prime supplier for the automotive industry in the move towards increased electronic systems, telematics, and driver assistance devices. We have developed several solutions for the industry, from the R&D of new chipsets dedicated to this market, to the engineering and manufacturing activities of module makers and dashboard integrators, up to the application developer and HIL testing activities of car makers. We are now integrating in our portfolio the Radar Test Systems developed by Keycom, which is a technical leader in this specific segment, to be able to serve the car radar chip and modules suppliers who are becoming a key element of the ecosystem with the implementation of advanced safety systems in vehicles.”
In the future, it is expected that autonomous self-driving vehicles will require high performance radar systems for collision avoidance, and this is an expanding area of technology for sensor and image fusion for autonomous driving. Radar technology has been added to mid-range and standard model vehicles in recent years, as it becomes an affordable technology. It was first introduced into high end luxury models for adaptive cruise control, but now performs an important safety role for many types of vehicles. More advanced and complex test systems are now required to verify performance in many challenging situations where safety can be enhanced by such complex radar electronics systems.
