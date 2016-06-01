© evertiq Business | June 01, 2016
Acal BFi and inno-spec sign pan-European distribution agreement
Acal BFi has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with inno-spec. This agreement allows Acal BFi to incorporate hyperspectral imaging systems into their extensive product portfolio.
inno-spec has built a strong reputation in bringing innovative hyperspectral imaging systems (pushbroom imagers) and customised solutions to the market. Jean-Claude Sanudo, Business Development Director for Photonics, Acal BFi said “The partnership with inno-spec enables us to bring a unique and sophisticated imaging solution to customers throughout Europe. With inno-spec’s expertise in spectral imaging and our years of experience in providing spectroscopy and imaging solutions and advice, we are in great position to provide our customers with a complete photonics solution.”
Oliver Grass, CEO of inno-spec, added “This unique cooperation represents a major milestone, which is inno-spec’s first distribution-partnership for the whole of Europe. We are proud to have engaged with such a strong partner who has great experience in spectroscopy. inno-spec’s technology has many key industrial uses and this new relationship will allow us to gain greater exposure throughout the European region. Acal BFI provides us a great opportunity to expand our market penetration into areas much more effectively to continue the positive growth of our company.”
Oliver Grass, CEO of inno-spec, added “This unique cooperation represents a major milestone, which is inno-spec’s first distribution-partnership for the whole of Europe. We are proud to have engaged with such a strong partner who has great experience in spectroscopy. inno-spec’s technology has many key industrial uses and this new relationship will allow us to gain greater exposure throughout the European region. Acal BFI provides us a great opportunity to expand our market penetration into areas much more effectively to continue the positive growth of our company.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments