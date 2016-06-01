© evertiq

Acal BFi and inno-spec sign pan-European distribution agreement

Acal BFi has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with inno-spec. This agreement allows Acal BFi to incorporate hyperspectral imaging systems into their extensive product portfolio.

inno-spec has built a strong reputation in bringing innovative hyperspectral imaging systems (pushbroom imagers) and customised solutions to the market. Jean-Claude Sanudo, Business Development Director for Photonics, Acal BFi said “The partnership with inno-spec enables us to bring a unique and sophisticated imaging solution to customers throughout Europe. With inno-spec’s expertise in spectral imaging and our years of experience in providing spectroscopy and imaging solutions and advice, we are in great position to provide our customers with a complete photonics solution.”



Oliver Grass, CEO of inno-spec, added “This unique cooperation represents a major milestone, which is inno-spec’s first distribution-partnership for the whole of Europe. We are proud to have engaged with such a strong partner who has great experience in spectroscopy. inno-spec’s technology has many key industrial uses and this new relationship will allow us to gain greater exposure throughout the European region. Acal BFI provides us a great opportunity to expand our market penetration into areas much more effectively to continue the positive growth of our company.”