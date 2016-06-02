© olivier26 dreamstime.com

AMPT appoints new sales director for APAC region

Advanced MP Technology (AMPT) has appointed Andy Ting as its APAC Sales Director.

Mr. Andy Ting, who has over 15 years of experience in electronic distribution industry in the APAC region, will be stationed at Advanced MP’s Asia Headquarters in Hong Kong. He will oversee AMPT’s sales operations in the APAC region, focusing on expansion of AMPT’s Asia business with existing and new customers.



Homey Shorooghi, CEO and President of Advanced MP Technology commented, “We strongly believe that Andy Ting’s vast industry experience and his connections will bring tremendous value to our Asia sales operation. His understanding of the Asia markets will have a great impact on our relationship with our Asia customers. I am sure that under his leadership, our Asia Sales teams will continue to offer the best local service, maintain and expands our coverage in the APAC region.”