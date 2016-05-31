© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Panasonic TV panels a thing of the past

Panasonic Corp has announced plans to close its unprofitable television screen manufacturing business.

A Panasonic spokeswoman is quoted in a Reuters report saying that the company is set to stop producing TV screens at its plant in Himeji by the end of September. However, production will not be stopped entirely: screens for vehicle dashboards and medical equipment will continue to be manufactured in Himeji.