Phoseon Technology opens new China office in Shanghai

Phoseon Technology has officially opened its new China office in Shanghai to enhance its presence in the UV LED curing market.

Given the importance of the China market, the Phoseon Technology team will focus on providing local support to customers, offering application-specific solutions for printing, coatings, electronics assembly and other manufacturing processes that require UV curing.



"Having a new office and a larger team allows us to support the increased demand from our growing customer base, as we continue to provide market leading UV LED curing solutions to help them succeed in this fast changing and competitive market," said Stacy Fender, Vice President of Worldwide Sales.