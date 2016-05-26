© joegough dreamstime.com

The status of Renesas following the Kumamoto earthquakes

Renesas was one of the companies who had offices and factories affected by the series of earthquakes that hit the Kumamoto prefectural in April this year.

Following the earthquakes, Renesas said that it planned to restore full pre-earthquake production capacity (wafer input capacity) targeting May 22, and the company has now has completed the restoration and stayed on scheduled.



"Renesas will continue to exert its utmost efforts to recover full pre-earthquake production capacity of the overall supply chain, including the suppliers and partner companies, at the earliest possible date," the company states in a press release.