Synopsys completes acquisition of Gold Standard Simulations

Synopsys has completed the acquisition of Gold Standard Simulations Ltd. (GSS), a provider of TCAD and EDA simulation solutions for design technology co-optimization (DTCO) of advanced process nodes.

The acquisition of GSS supports the Synopsys TCAD strategy to offer a comprehensive solution to reduce development time and cost for advanced node development by enabling the evaluation and selection of process, device and materials options in the pre-wafer research phases of development. The terms of the deal, which is not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.