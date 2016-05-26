© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Keysight & Datang to establish 5G R&D partnership

Keysight Technologies and Datang Telecom Group have signed a MOU to establish a strategic partnership on research and development of 5G communication technologies.

Both companies are committed to co-work on the 5G enabling technologies, standardization, prototype verification and evaluations, aiming to move 5G innovations forward.



Keysight and Datang Telecom Group’s R&D cooperative partnership started with 3G and 4G. Datang Telecom Group is the creator of 3G TD-SCDMA technologies, and remains a player for 4G TD-LTE-Advanced technologies. The 5G strategic partnership will help Datang Telecom Group upgrade its 5G technologies, system equipment and chipsets. Meanwhile, the agreement will help Keysight deepen its understanding of 5G test and measurement technologies and the overall needs of the 5G market.



“Datang Telecom and Keysight Technologies received fruitful rewards in 3G and 4G collaborations and today the two companies work together again under our 5G strategic partnership,” said by Dr. Zhen Caiji, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Datang Telecom Group. “It will speed up 5G technologies R&D, push 5G standardization and commercialization moving forward, and help capture the global 5G market opportunities.”



“We are glad to establish our 5G strategic partnership with Datang Telecom Group,” said Ron Nersesian, president and CEO of Keysight Technologies. “Keysight will strengthen its investment on TD-LTE-Advanced and 5G test solutions and we will keep pushing 5G global innovation forward through collaboration with our partners in technical R&D, standardization and commercialization.”