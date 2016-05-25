© igor stevanovic dreamstime.com

Foxconn has made a decision regarding Sharp's solar business

The Taiwanese EMS giant Foxconn is responding to concerns from business partners over a possible closure of the unit.

The short answer: No, Foxconn won't sell the Sharp unit.



In a Reuters article, Terry Gou is cited saying: "We want to let you know that we are totally committed to this business". This reportedly confirmed by newly-appointed Sharp CEO Tai Jeng-wu.



Foxconn is still negotiating the acquisition of Japanese institution Sharp in a USD 3.5 billion deal (Evertiq reported). In recent reports, end of June was named as deadline.