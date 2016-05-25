© scanrail dreamstime.com

Samsung SDI to start operation of PV paste plant in Wuxi

Samsung SDI will start operating its Wuxi Plant in China where “PV paste,” a key photovoltaic material, will be produced.

Samsung SDI will start operating a photovoltaic paste production line in its Wuxi Plant located in Jiangsu Province, China in June. In the Wuxi Plant, installation of a polarized film production line and a paste production line was concurrently started in September last year. The paste production line was recently completed, and will be put into operation first. Samsung SDI has set out a plant to start the operation in a scale of 40 tons a month and to increase the production scale up to 100 tons a month in the future.



Having established a system to respond immediately to the demands in China where more than 70% of global photovoltaic modular makers are located, it is forecasted that Samsung SDI’s marketing in China will further be accelerated. In addition, centering on the Wuxi Plant, Samsung SDI will expand its target markets to the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia and India, which are emerging as new photovoltaic markets recently, the company states in a press release.



Vice President Song Chang Lyong of Samsung SDI Electronic Materials Business Division said, “We have improved market responsiveness by starting Wuxi Plant operation and releasing new products that are applied to high-efficiency solar cells.” He added, “With this, we will advance to a true leader in the global photovoltaic market.”