Arrow increases processing capacity 500% at Ohio facility

Arrow Electronics has upgraded its Columbus, Ohio-area value recovery facility, adding automated equipment and a new layout to further increase processing efficiency and chain-of-custody security.

As a result of the upgrades, the facility’s IT asset processing capacity has increased 500%.



“Arrow continues to guide innovation forward in the IT asset disposition industry with state-of-the-art processing that creates a more efficient flow of IT assets through its best-in-class value recovery process. Continuous process improvements like these help our clients recoup the value of their disposed assets and get repurposed products to market faster,” said Steinar Aune, director of North American operations for Arrow’s value recovery business.



Arrow’s value recovery business works with customers to securely refurbish computers, servers, smartphones, printers and other electronic devices for additional use, or repurpose their still-valuable component parts for other uses.



The 400'000 square-fee. Columbus-area facility was already one of the largest IT asset disposition facilities in the world and Arrow’s flagship processing facility in North America. As a result of the upgrades, IT assets now move along eight fully automated, straight-line conveyor systems where different activities are performed to test, inspect, erase data, install software and prepare assets for resale. The straight-line process flow requires minimal touch points, providing a secure chain-of-custody and resulting in a fast, efficient refurbishment process.



“Arrow is proud to lead the sea of change that is occurring in the IT asset industry by raising the bar in all parts of our operations and services—delivering five years out today,” said Joep van Loon, vice president and North American general manager of Arrow’s value recovery business.



The upgrades also increased the facility’s capacity to handle the growing influx of smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices that companies and organizations want to responsibly refresh.