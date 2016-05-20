© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

88 Million dollar in financing Kateeva

Kateeva today announced that it has closed its Series E funding round with $88 million in new financing.

The Silicon Valley technology company is working with equipment solutions to mass-produce flexible Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs). Kateeva’s solution, known as the YIELDjet-platform, leverages inkjet printing with novel innovations to perform critical steps in the OLED manufacturing process.



The new Kateeva investors are: BOE, Cybernaut Venture, GP Capital Shanghai, Redview Capital, and TCL Capital, all located in China. They join existing investors that include: Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC), Sigma Partners, Spark Capital, Madrone Capital Partners, DBL Partners, New Science Ventures, and VEECO Instruments, Inc.



The company has raised $200 million since it was founded in 2008.



The funds will accelerate new product development. The money will also help Kateeva expand manufacturing capacity at its Silicon Valley headquarters, where production systems are being built. In addition, the funds will strengthen Kateeva’s customer satisfaction infrastructure in Asia, and support continued R&D.