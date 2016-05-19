© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Orbital: 16 Million Contract for DSU-33D/B Proximity Sensor

Orbital ATK, Inc. has received a $16 million order for its DSU-33D/B proximity sensors. The order was placed through Direct Commercial Sales with an international customer, with delivery of the fuzes expected to begin in mid-2016.

“Orbital ATK is proud to be a valued partner in developing, producing, and supporting advanced sensors and related solutions for the United States and its allies,” said Pat Nolan, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Missile Products division of the Defense Systems Group. “The DSU-33 sensor has been a key part of U.S. and allied arsenals for well over a decade.”



The DSU-33D/B is an all-weather, active, radio-frequency ranging sensor that has the capability to sense the height of a weapon above the target zone.