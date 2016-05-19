© grzegorz wolczyk dreamstime.com

Nordic Semi scores design win in new Arduino

Arduino has specified that the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 Bluetooth low energy System-on-Chip is at the heart of the ‘Arduino Primo’.

The Arduino Primo base board features native Bluetooth low energy wireless connectivity and also includes Near Field Communication (NFC), Wi-Fi and infrared (IR) technologies. Previously users were required to add shields – plug-in daughter boards offering additional functionality – to the base board to upgrade to Bluetooth low energy wireless connectivity.



In addition to being able to wirelessly connect to a wide array of Bluetooth low energy sensors, the Arduino Primo can act as a fully-functional TCP / IP Internet client and server over Wi-Fi; uses the Nordic nRF52832 SoC’s integrated NFC for secure authentication and ‘Touch-to-Pair’ (a simple Bluetooth low energy pairing function requiring no user interaction), and has embedded IR for traditional remote control.



“Not only is the hardware of the Arduino Primo based on the Nordic nRF52 Series – one of the most popular Bluetooth low energy solutions on the market – but the software architecture and development tools make it simple for makers to get wireless up and running. Ease-of-use is one of our core strengths, and this makes the Nordic chip a perfect match for the Arduino Primo,” says Federico Musto, CEO & President of Arduino S.r.L .