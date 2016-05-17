BMZ to quadruple production in Germany by 2020

© BMZ

The construction has taken a little more than a year but Karlstein BMZ GmbH has now opened up the first two production, logistics and office buildings in Karlstein-Großwelzheim. The new openings are in addition to the already existing production areas of 7'000 square-meters at the present company headquarters.In the manufacturing units measuring 4'800 square-meters each, up to 200 million lithium-ion batteries of different kinds and sizes with an overall storage capacity of about 15 GWh can be developed, produced and tested every year.By 2020 four further production, laboratory and office buildings covering an entire space of 15'000 square-meters are planned on the new company site comprising 55'000 square-meters. After the completion of the construction, up to 1'500 BMZ staff members will produce an annual 800 million lithium-ion batteries at the industrial site in Karlstein-Großwelzheim alone.At the moment the company have production sites in in Germany, China, the USA and Poland of about 120'000 square-meters.