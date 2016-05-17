© joegough dreamstime.com

UMC updates on earthquake situation

On May 12 a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Northern Taiwan – UMC was one of the companies with facilities in the affected area.

The quake was registered as a magnitude 3 at UMC's Hsinchu fab sites and 1 at its Tainan Fab 12A location. The company started assessing any impact that the quake could have had on its operations.



In a later update the company informed that: “after evaluation of UMC's facilities, all personnel and facilities are fine in all sites, and equipment is operating normally. There is no impact to manufacturing, wafer shipments or operations.”