TSMC board approves $4.1 billion capacity expansion

The board of the Taiwanese semiconductor giant have approved capital appropriations of approximately USD 4.1 billion in order to expand capacity.

In a short press release the company states that capital is meant for; installation and expansion of advanced technology capacity, as well as the conversion of certain logic capacity to specialty technology and and R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditure.