© mira agron dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC hits shipments milestone

The company has shipped over one billion fan-out wafer level packages (FOWLP), also known as embedded Wafer Level Ball Grid Array (eWLB).

The shipments shows a strong demand in mobile market with accelerating adoption in IoT, wearables, MEMS and automotive applications.



FOWLP or eWLB is an advanced packaging technology platform that provides ultra-high density interconnection, superior electrical performance and the ability to integrate multiple heterogeneous dies in a cost effective, low-profile semiconductor package.



As the industry was beginning to learn about eWLB in 2008, STATS ChipPAC immediately recognized the significant potential, value and scalability of eWLB and designated it as a key technology for the company. Within a year, STATS ChipPAC had ramped eWLB to high volume production and was driving a number of technology and manufacturing initiatives in this new packaging approach.



"Over the years we have made significant capital investments and process enhancements to fulfill our vision and raise the bar on manufacturing efficiency and productivity in the industry, adding further value for our customers," said Dr. Han Byung Joon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC. "Although we have achieved multiple milestones with eWLB through the years, shipping over one billion eWLB packages is a testament to the ever expanding customer adoption in the industry and success which we knew was possible with this game changing technology."