© tom schmucker dreamstime.com Business | May 09, 2016
NEC Tokin reaches Class Action settlement agreement
NEC Tokin Corporation, a joint venture between Kemet Electronics Corporation and NEC Corporation, reached a preliminary settlement with plaintiffs in two related U.S. antitrust class action suits.
"A significant hurdle to our acquisition of NEC Tokin has been cleared," stated Per Loof, Kemet's Chief Executive Officer. "This settlement helps to open a path for implementation of our plan to complete the acquisition. We have been working closely with NEC Corporation to develop the strategy for the consummation of the acquisition and hope to be able to communicate to the investment community in a reasonable time frame the mechanics and timing of the closing of the acquisition. This agreement as well as the governmental fines assessed to NEC Tokin, to date the most significant of which permit payments over time, will allow us to continue to follow our business strategies upon combination. While we still await some government jurisdictions to complete their review and assess any potential liability, our target is to complete a transaction later this calendar year. We believe that the transaction will benefit the ongoing businesses of Kemet and NEC Tokin, providing increased shareholder value well into the future," continued Loof.
Pursuant to the terms of the settlement that has been reached in principle, in consideration of its release from the class action suits, NEC Tokin will pay an aggregate USD 37.25 million to a settlement class of direct purchasers of capacitors and a settlement class of indirect purchasers of capacitors. Payments shall be made in installments, with the initial installment due 15 days after execution of the definitive settlement agreement, and annual installments extending through December, 2019. NEC Tokin and the plaintiffs are working to finalize the settlement in a definitive settlement agreement, the terms of which are subject to court approval.
NEC Tokin, a Japanese corporation, is a joint venture in which Kemet's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kemet Electronics Corporation, owns a 34 percent equity interest and 51 percent voting ownership interest, and NEC Corporation (together with a subsidiary there of) owns a 66 percent equity interest and 49 percent voting ownership interest.
Pursuant to the terms of the settlement that has been reached in principle, in consideration of its release from the class action suits, NEC Tokin will pay an aggregate USD 37.25 million to a settlement class of direct purchasers of capacitors and a settlement class of indirect purchasers of capacitors. Payments shall be made in installments, with the initial installment due 15 days after execution of the definitive settlement agreement, and annual installments extending through December, 2019. NEC Tokin and the plaintiffs are working to finalize the settlement in a definitive settlement agreement, the terms of which are subject to court approval.
NEC Tokin, a Japanese corporation, is a joint venture in which Kemet's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kemet Electronics Corporation, owns a 34 percent equity interest and 51 percent voting ownership interest, and NEC Corporation (together with a subsidiary there of) owns a 66 percent equity interest and 49 percent voting ownership interest.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments