PEI-Genesis acquires FilConn - precision connector manufacturer

PEI-Genesis has acquired Arizona-based FilConn, a manufacturer of precision high reliability filter, transient suppression, and custom configured connectors for the mil-aero, medical, transit and oil/gas industries.

The purchase allows the company to better serve customers’ needs for low volume, quick turn, custom connectors.



“We consider ourselves a design focused company that solves customers’ technical problems,” said Fisher. “This acquisition enhances that capability, further encouraging our customers to partner with us from the initial stages of design through delivery.”



“Our suppliers have a wide range of standard products, but are not equipped to do low volume special orders,” continued Fisher. “Having the ability to do a drawing in 48-hours and to fabricate low volume specials within weeks will be the perfect complement to our existing design and value-add capabilities.”



“It’s a perfect fit, added Mark Pendergrass, President, FilConn. “The PEI Team is passionate about the same things we are – creating custom, quick turn, interconnect solutions for our customers. By combining our teams, we are now able to bring our unique capabilities to a much larger base of customers.”



PEI-Genesis will operate FilConn as a separate company, continuing to work with FilConn as an authorized supplier partner. FilConn’s President, Mark Pendergrass, and Director of Sales, Jason Pedruzzi, will continue in their roles at FilConn in addition to becoming part of an enhanced PEI sales team. PEI will continue to support the existing FilConn distributors and rep network.