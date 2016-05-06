© mira agron dreamstime.com

Lumileds and Arrow signs distribution agreement

Lumileds and Arrow Electronics has entered an strategic agreement for the global distribution of Lumileds portfolio of application optimized LEDs including high power, mid power, low power, CoB, color and UV LEDs as well as the Matrix Platform.

“Lighting is an extremely dynamic market and today’s lighting producers expect timely delivery of the right LEDs where and when they are needed,” said Emmanuel Dieppedalle, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Lumileds. “Arrow is a technology leader that is known for connecting customers with the right comprehensive solutions, quickly. We are confident that this agreement will expand our market coverage, and with Arrow, customers can count on the consistently high level of service that they have come to expect from Lumileds. We are excited to add them to our already best-in-class distribution network.”



“Building upon our already strong Lighting infrastructure, we are pleased to now offer Lumileds comprehensive portfolio of LEDs to our growing customer base,” said David West, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Arrow. “With this partnership, Arrow is well-positioned to support all LED-based lighting applications.”