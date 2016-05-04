© evertiq

UMC Fab 12i receives ISO 22301 BCM certification

Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation's Fab 12i located in Singapore has received ISO 22301 certification for its business continuity management (BCM) system from SGS.

In 2013, UMC’s Fab 12A was the first foundry fab to earn ISO 22301 certification for its BCM activities. Certification was later extended to UMC’s headquarters in Hsinchu, and now Fab 12i, reaffirming to customers UMC’s commitment to providing uninterrupted foundry services.



P W Yen, CEO at UMC said, "UMC spares no effort to expand our long-term BCP practices in each fab to broaden our BCM activities, with an eventual goal of company-wide certification so we may further enhance our risk management capabilities. For example, on February 6, 2016, Southern Taiwan experienced a severe earthquake that impacted UMC’s 300mm Fab 12A in Tainan Science Park."



"However, due to UMC’s stringent safety protocols, efficient execution of our earthquake recovery SOP and dedicated personnel, we returned to normal production in just a few working days. In compliance with our ISO 22301 certification, UMC’s business continuity practices ensured accountability on property damage as well as the safety & health of our employees. UMC has a robust business continuity strategy and dedicated resources to maintain the highest possible operating level during disasters, further protecting customers and stakeholders' best interests and enhancing our corporate competiveness,” Yen continued.