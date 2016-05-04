© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

Kraken to provided sonar system to European defense contractor

Kraken Sonar's subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. has invoiced a major European defense contractor for over CAD 400'000. Proceeds are expected to be received during Q2 2016.

Kraken recently provided an AquaPix Miniature Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) for integration and sea trials on the customer's Autonomous Underwater Vehicle. The company states that due to competitive reasons, the customer cannot be named.



Karl Kenny, Kraken President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Navies around the world rely upon their suppliers to provide the best underwater systems and more defense contractors are depending upon Kraken to provide innovative underwater technology solutions. We look forward to working with this customer in the future."