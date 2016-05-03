© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

IQE’s Infrared division receives contract worth $3 million

During March 2016, supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and services, IQE plc, received purchase orders worth just over USD 3 million, to be delivered over the next twelve months.

The purchase orders are from three long term customers of IQE’s Infrared Business Unit and are for various specifications of InSb and GaSb substrate materials, including large diameter products that are used to fabricate art infrared detector products. InSb and GaSb are key materials for a wide range of infrared detector technologies in consumer, defence, security, medical and industrial imaging applications.



Dr Mark Furlong, VP of IQE’s Infrared Business Unit, commented: “We are pleased to have received these new orders as they reflect the high quality of the antimonide substrate products that we supply as well as the confidence that our customers have in Galaxy Compound Semiconductors and Wafer Technology to support their longer term requirements for a wide range of InSb and GaSb substrate materials up to 5” in diameter."