© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | May 02, 2016
UTAC and AT&S collaborate on turnkey supply for 3D SiP Solutions
Semiconductor assembly and test services provider, UTAC Holdings, is partnering with AT&S to provide complete turnkey supply chain solutions for 3D SiP requirements.
The collaboration combines UTAC’s established packaging and test services and AT&S’s embedded chip in substrate technology. With this the companies aims to offer customers a full turnkey supply chain assembly and test flow for applications that require the heterogeneous integration benefits that the 3D SiP with embedded chip architecture provides.
“UTAC is continuously exploring and developing new technologies with partners in package design and testing to widen our product portfolio. The emerging requirements in power management, timing and RF device applications in particular; demand a new 3D package architecture that is able to handle higher integration and performance at lower costs. We have evaluated various options but none offer the design flexibility, range of benefits and high volume production readiness as AT&S embedded chip technology to deliver 3D SiP solutions,” said Mr. Asif Chowdhury, UTAC Senior Vice President of Product Line & Marketing.
“AT&S has been in production for more than 5 years with our Embedded Component Packaging (ECP). Until now however, due to the heterogeneous standards, each customer specific supply chain had to be developed and aligned between the various partners. Our collaboration with UTAC provides much needed alignment of roadmaps and design rules for 3D SiP applications. Through the development of this full turnkey supply chain model we are able to address a much broader range of requirements with our embedded chip technology,” said Mr. Michael Lang, AT&S CEO of Advanced Packaging.
“UTAC is continuously exploring and developing new technologies with partners in package design and testing to widen our product portfolio. The emerging requirements in power management, timing and RF device applications in particular; demand a new 3D package architecture that is able to handle higher integration and performance at lower costs. We have evaluated various options but none offer the design flexibility, range of benefits and high volume production readiness as AT&S embedded chip technology to deliver 3D SiP solutions,” said Mr. Asif Chowdhury, UTAC Senior Vice President of Product Line & Marketing.
“AT&S has been in production for more than 5 years with our Embedded Component Packaging (ECP). Until now however, due to the heterogeneous standards, each customer specific supply chain had to be developed and aligned between the various partners. Our collaboration with UTAC provides much needed alignment of roadmaps and design rules for 3D SiP applications. Through the development of this full turnkey supply chain model we are able to address a much broader range of requirements with our embedded chip technology,” said Mr. Michael Lang, AT&S CEO of Advanced Packaging.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments