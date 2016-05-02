© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

UTAC and AT&S collaborate on turnkey supply for 3D SiP Solutions

Semiconductor assembly and test services provider, UTAC Holdings, is partnering with AT&S to provide complete turnkey supply chain solutions for 3D SiP requirements.

The collaboration combines UTAC’s established packaging and test services and AT&S’s embedded chip in substrate technology. With this the companies aims to offer customers a full turnkey supply chain assembly and test flow for applications that require the heterogeneous integration benefits that the 3D SiP with embedded chip architecture provides.



“UTAC is continuously exploring and developing new technologies with partners in package design and testing to widen our product portfolio. The emerging requirements in power management, timing and RF device applications in particular; demand a new 3D package architecture that is able to handle higher integration and performance at lower costs. We have evaluated various options but none offer the design flexibility, range of benefits and high volume production readiness as AT&S embedded chip technology to deliver 3D SiP solutions,” said Mr. Asif Chowdhury, UTAC Senior Vice President of Product Line & Marketing.



“AT&S has been in production for more than 5 years with our Embedded Component Packaging (ECP). Until now however, due to the heterogeneous standards, each customer specific supply chain had to be developed and aligned between the various partners. Our collaboration with UTAC provides much needed alignment of roadmaps and design rules for 3D SiP applications. Through the development of this full turnkey supply chain model we are able to address a much broader range of requirements with our embedded chip technology,” said Mr. Michael Lang, AT&S CEO of Advanced Packaging.