© LG Innotek

LG Innotek wants a piece of the fingerprint sensor market

LG Innotek has developed an under glass fingerprint sensor module. Which means you just placed your finger on the cover glass of the phone and then it identifies your fingerprint.

The company claims that the module provides manufacturers and designers with the the possibility to ad new functions, such as waterproofing - as the module does not have a button.



gives the freedom of the smartphone design and even enhances the user-friendly function, for example, waterproof or protection from scratches.



Previous ‘button type’ modules required you to press a finger on a raised square or circular button for your fingerprint to be read exactly, so the sensor was usually mounted on the front, rear or side buttons of a smartphone.



LG Innotek cut a shallow furrow of 0.01 inches (0.3 mm) thick on the lower backside of the cover glass and installed the fingerprint sensor inside of it. With this module, the sensor is not exposed to the outside of the device.



LG Innotek expects that the demand for fingerprint recognition technology will increase dramatically due to the expansion of the mobile payment market, and the company has a plan to secure new customers.



Market research firm, IHS, reports approximately 499 million fingerprint sensors was sold globally in 2015 and expects that number will increase to 1600 million units in 2020.



"We are concentrating on all our resources to the development of the differentiated technology based on the creation of cus-tomer values,” said Changhwan Kim, Head of the company’s R&D Center. “We will continue to provide convenient, safe, and pleasant user experiences by launching innovative product.”