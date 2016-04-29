© mucella1 dreamstime.com

TDK and Renesas agree on transfer terms

The companies involved have signed a definitive agreement regarding the transferring Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Tsuruoka Factory to TDK.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, and its subsidiary Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing, have been working with TDK Corporation and its subsidiary TDK Shonai Corporation, to further agree on terms and conditions of transferring of the factory to TDK, the companies have now agreed an all four have signed the agreement.



Based on the agreement, the parties continue to work cohesively to complete the transaction targeting the end of March 2017.