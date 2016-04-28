© Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress CEO T.J. Rodgers to step down

Cypress Semiconductor's CEO, T.J. Rodgers, will step down this week. The company will launch a search – both internal and external – to replace him.

In the interim, daily operational activities will be taken over by an Office of the CEO comprised of four current Cypress EVPs: Hassane El-Khoury (EVP, Programmable Systems Division), Dana Nazarian (EVP, Memory Products Division), Joe Rauschmayer (EVP, Manufacturing) and Thad Trent (CFO). Rodgers will remain on the Cypress Board and become a project leader working on key technical projects.



Rodgers said, "This March, Valeta and I celebrated my 68th birthday in Mexico. Upon reflection, while I am still passionately interested in Element 14, silicon, I have always planned not to be spending most of my time in the last decade of my career immersed in the details of the operations, including those of the 7'000-person company that Cypress has become. And, to be completely candid, the board and even the executive staff have urged me to bring new blood into operations. Thus, the first-quarter 2016 report, my 120th as Cypress's CEO, will be my last."