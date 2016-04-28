© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

IDEX receives follow-on production order for Cardinal fingerprint sensor

IDEX ASA has received follow-on volume production orders for its Cardinal Q touch fingerprint sensor.

The orders are towards an unnamed OEM smartphone manufacturer for a device to be distributed by a wireless carrier. IDEX started to ship sensors to the customer in Q1 2016 and expect to fulfill the current orders in Q2 2016.



“We are very pleased to receive follow-on volume production orders,” said Dr. Hemant Mardia, CEO of IDEX. “This handset is expected to be launched to consumers by the tier-one mobile OEM in late Q2 2016, and is a huge milestone for IDEX. We believe it serves as strong validation of our products for other customers”.



Dr. Mardia goes on explaining that the company is seeing a polarization of demand in the mobile market as adoption of fingerprint sensors extends into more low- and mid-end smart phones.