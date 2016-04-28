© baloncici dreamstime.com

Arbin opens new German sales office

Arbin has opened a new European sales office located in Munich, Germany.

Arbin's expansion in the region is driven by the exciting growth and potential of the European market. As our market continues to grow in Europe and the Middle East, the new sales office in Germany will provide customers with improved sales responsiveness and quick support.



The new office will be headed by our European Sales Manager, Stephen Parker, who relocated from our headquarters in Texas to Munich, Germany.