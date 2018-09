Intel: time to get connected

© intel

Intel's CEO, Brian Krzanich, has in an article mapped out how Intel is changing to accelerate its transformation from a PC company to one that powers the connected world.

Just a week after the company announced that it would reduce its global workforce by about 11 percent – or 12'000 employees – Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich, has explained what the company's transformation strategy actually looks like.In an official Intel editorial, Mr. Krzanich lists five core areas to the company's strategy for the future. He lists, the cloud as the most important trend shaping the future of the smart, connected world – which means that it has to be Intel’s future.He also said that the cloud will make all the many “things” that make up the PC Client business and the Internet of Things much more valuable.The company will continue its ventures in memory and programmable solutions such as FPGAs as it serves the Internet of Things.Mr. Krzanich also believes that 5G will become the key technology for access to the cloud and also the go-to technology for the always-connected world.He also said that Moore’s Law will continue to progress and Intel will continue to deliver its key economic impact.“Our strategy is based on these premises, and the unique assets that only Intel brings to them. There is a clear virtuous cycle here – the cloud and data center, the Internet of Things, memory and FPGAs are all bound together by connectivity and enhanced by the economics of Moore’s Law,” Brian Krzanich says in the article.